NFL all-star crew will officiate Monday night’s game

The NFL is treating Monday night’s showdown between the Rams and Chiefs like a playoff game.

The most highly anticipated game of the regular season will have an all-star officiating crew, Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports. Referee Clete Blakeman will work with only two members of his regular crew.

Crews typically work together the entire regular season before the NFL assigns its best officials to playoff games based on performance and seniority.

Per Seifert, the NFL has “rarely, if ever, employed” an all-star crew during the regular season. But it appears the NFL is moving away from the consistent crew concept, with NFL spokesman Michael Signora telling Seifert that “there is a rotation amongst the crews throughout the season.”

Blakeman will work with his regular umpire, Ramon George, and regular down judge, Dana McKenzie. But the other five officials on Blakeman’s crew were gleaned from four other crews.

This, of course, does not ensure that the game won’t have an officiating controversy. The league has seen plenty of those in the postseason throughout its history, including just this past January when former NFL head of officiating Mike Pereira called the officiating in the Chiefs-Titans game “horrible.”