Panthers spring leak after impressive opening drive

The Panthers have figured out the strong opening drive.

They have yet to figure out how to capitalize it.

For the second week in a row, they put together an impressive first possession, scoring on a 90-yard touchdown drive.

But as they did a week ago, they allowed reciprocation, as the Lions matched them with a 12-play 72-yard scoring drive of their own.

It’s doubtful the Lions are going to turn this into a 52-21 beating like the Steelers applied to the Panthers a week ago, but the problems on defense have to be a concern for the Panthers. They’re actually ninth in the league in rush defense, but have given up some yardage already, with Kerryon Johnson gaining 41 yards on seven carries already.