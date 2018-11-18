Raiders beat Cardinals, deliver a jolt to the 2019 NFL draft order

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 18, 2018, 7:11 PM EST
Getty Images

Today was a bad day for the Raiders if their goal is to get the highest pick they can in the 2019 NFL draft, and a good day if they actually want to play winning football.

The Raiders, who had the worst record in the NFL heading into today’s game, beat the Cardinals 23-21 on a last-second field goal. That result leaves both the Raiders and the Cardinals at 2-8 on the season. The 49ers are also 2-8, and all three teams are now tied for the worst record in the NFL. (The tiebreaker is strength of schedule, which can’t be calculated until the end of the season.)

As for today’s game in Arizona, the most interesting development was the sideline spat between Raiders coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr. The two of them do not seem to be seeing eye to eye, but Carr nonetheless marched the Raiders’ offense down the field and into field goal range at the end of the game. It was a solid effort from Carr, despite some game management mistakes that drew Gruden’s ire.

Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen did throw three touchdown passes, but he had a mostly ugly game, completing just nine of 20 passes for 136 yards, with two interceptions. Rosen has shown flashes, but he has a long way to go.

Both of these teams have a long way to go. One of them might have the first pick in the draft to help them get there.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Raiders beat Cardinals, deliver a jolt to the 2019 NFL draft order

  3. Good effort by the Raiders in beating another bad team. The main positives today were Hurst and Jalen Richard. Hurst was the rare good draft pick of Gruden in the 2018 draft whereas Richard was very good 2 years ago spelling Latavius Murray in Musgrave’s offense and Downing and Gruden (until today) failed to properly utilize him.

    Today’s win was nice but doesn’t change the fact that Gruden needlessly wrecked a decent team and transformed them into a bottom feeder. After Gruden’s offseason moves, I felt that 4 wins this year would be optimistic and it looks like I’ll be correct. Not much room for optimism going forward despite the draft picks acquired.

    As for Carr, he’s looked mostly bad without Musgrave but if (as I think) Gruden gets rid of him, Carr will probably prosper if he gets with a team with good offensive coaching.

  4. We mightve stolen a Win today but imma stand by the fact that Gruden is awful at playcalling and got bailed out by an even worse Cards team.

    Granted the Raiders are fielding Kids who arnt old enough to drink yet @ WR and have a LT that isnt quite ready to start in this league but some of these calls are preposterous.

    Play action on the 1 yard line with 4 minutes left? Where was Doug Martin to pound the rock? he was running well, Richard and Washington played well but there were opportunities especially when were were 3rd n goal and used and called awful counter.

    Pass the playbook to Olsen already.

  8. Tired of the talk of tanking. First round picks hardly guarantee success (just ask Cleveland) so there is no point of it from the team’s end. Players won’t do it because it affects future contracts. Just doesn’t happen the way you think it does. People
    s jobs depend on being on the right side of the score sheet. And if you seriously think 0-16 or 2-14 gets you a long term contract? Even with draft picks? Ask Hue Jackson.

  13. Every game Rosen plays continues to prove he was not worth a first round draft pick.

    The question now is if he can ever improve on his basic level of play he has produced so far.

  14. therealraider says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:28 pm
    Gruden and Carr are learning how to win with each other. Something that neither man will get enough credit for in the end.
    ++++++++++++

    Yeah, ok.

  16. Raiders should be favored in every game the rest of the season, they will definitely go 8-8, Are you doubters, I laugh at you

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!