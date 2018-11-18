Ravens ground and pound the Bengals, in Lamar Jackson’s first start

AP

The Ravens knew they couldn’t play a traditional offensive game.

So they played some traditional defense late.

The Ravens held on for a 24-21 win over the Bengals, putting both teams at 5-5 but pointed in opposite directions.

Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson did a decent job protecting the ball, on a day when they wanted to be run-heavy.

In his first start replacing the injured Joe Flacco, he completed 13-of-19 passes for 150 yards and an interception. But he also ran it 27 times for 117 yards, and shows some capacity for making throws on the move.

Coupled with recent practice squad promotion Gus Edwards rushing 13 times for 96 yards and a touchdown, the Ravens were able to control the ball on the ground, running on 54 of their 75 offensive snaps.

The Bengals had the ball late, but their fourth-down attempt was broken up, underlining a day when they failed to move the ball efficiently. The Bengals were held to 255 total yards, as they clearly can’t move the ball consistently without injured wide receiver A.J. Green.