Ravens run (and only run) their way to lead

AP

The Ravens aren’t going to overcomplicate things in rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s first start.

In fact, they’re going to take the part of the playbook that involves throwing and doing away with it.

The Ravens just drove for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead on the Bengals, and they did it without throwing a single pass.

Thy covered the 75 yards necessary with 11 rushing plays, with Jackson himself keeping five times for 46 yards.

To say it’s not a Joe Flacco gameplan is an understatement, as Jackson has popped a few big plays already, including a 21-yard scramble.

The Bengals entered the game with the league’s worst defense, and nothing they’ve shown so far suggests that changing.