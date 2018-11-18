Ravens up 13-7 on Bengals at the break

AP

The Ravens aren’t asking Lamar Jackson to do too much.

And so far, he is satisfactorily meeting those low expectations.

Baltimore’s up 13-7 at halftime on the Bengals, in Jackson’s first start in place of the injured Joe Flacco.

Jackson is 8-of-11 passing for 76 yards passing (6.9 yards per attempt). He’s also carried the ball 10 times for 64 yards (6.4 yards per attempt), and the fact he’s running nearly as much as he’s trying to throw is telling.

Jackson has made a few plays, including a 23-yard hookup to John Brown which set up a 56-yard field goal from Justin Tucker just before the break.

But mostly, they’re asking him to not make mistakes. On a day when they’ve limited the Bengals to 106 yards in the first half, that could be enough. Cincinnati clearly misses A.J. Green more than Baltimore misses Flacco, as Andy Dalton‘s averaging 4.8 yards per pass attempt (7-of-16 for 76 yards).