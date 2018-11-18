Report: Bengals to make call on A.J. Green after pregame warmups

Getty Images

The Bengals listed wide receiver A.J. Green as doubtful on Friday’s injury report and that’s usually a precursor to a player landing on the inactive list, but there’s reportedly still a chance he’ll play against the Ravens on Sunday.

Green made the trip to Baltimore with the team and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he will work out on Sunday morning before the team makes a call on his status for the game. Green injured his toe in Week Eight and did not play against the Saints in last week’s loss.

Green’s injury isn’t the only one the Bengals are dealing with at wide receiver right now. John Ross was listed as questionable with a groin injury and Rapoport reports that he is expected to play.

Linebacker Vontaze Burfict and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick were also listed as questionable for the Bengals.