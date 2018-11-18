Report: Brandon Marshall won’t play for Saints

Getty Images

The Saints signed wide receiver Brandon Marshall this week, but his debut with the team will reportedly come at some point down the road.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that Marshall will be inactive when the Saints take on the Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Marshall signed with the Saints on Monday, but was not their first choice for a veteran addition to the offense. Dez Bryant signed with the team ahead of their Week 10 game against the Bengals, but tore his Achilles in practice before getting into a game.

Marshall opened the regular season with the Seahawks and caught 11 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown in seven games for the team. Saints coach Sean Payton said he thought Marshall’s size would be a plus for the Saints as they try to build on their 8-1 start to the season.

Michael Thomas, Tre'Quan Smith, Keith Kirkwood and Austin Carr are the other wideouts in New Orleans.