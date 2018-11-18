Report: Browns considering Condoleezza Rice for head-coaching job

Getty Images

If a homeless person was qualified to tell the Browns to draft Johnny Manziel, is a former United States Secretary of State qualified to coach the team?

Perhaps, in the eyes of Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and General Manager John Dorsey. Because according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Browns are considering former Secretary of State Condoleezza Reice as their next head coach.

Rice is a big football fan who has served on the College Football Playoff selection committee and has reportedly expressed interest in becoming commissioner of the NFL some day. But head coach? There’s no precedent at all for someone without any coaching experience to become an NFL head coach. And Rice has no coaching experience.

But Dorsey did say he is considering women for the job, and if the Browns want a coach to be a CEO who delegates, rather than an Xs and Os game planner, well, maybe they’d seriously do it. Rice probably wouldn’t be any worse than Hue Jackson.