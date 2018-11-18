Ron Rivera: I think you go for two to win a game on the road

Getty Images

The Panthers lost to the Lions 20-19 on Sunday afternoon and they passed on a chance to try to tie the game after a D.J. Moore touchdown catch with 1:07 left to play.

Head coach Ron Rivera went for two instead and quarterback Cam Newton‘s pass to wide receiver Jarius Wright was incomplete. After the game, Rivera said that Graham Gano missing two kicks earlier in the game factored into his decision but that he generally feels that his approach is the best one when playing as the road team.

“I think you go for two on the road to win the game,” Rivera said in his postgame press conference. “That’s what I did at the end of the day. What’s to say the coin toss is going to in our favor or [what’s to say] we’re going to stop them. I was going for the win. That’s the bottom line.”

Newton said that he thought about running before firing the pass to Wright and said castigated himself for failing to take advantage of a chance to make a play that would have put them in position to win the game. The Lions had enough time to make sure they didn’t do that regardless of the choice Rivera made, but the failure to convert meant they didn’t need to try.