Saints keep rolling, lead Eagles 24-7 at half

Posted by Josh Alper on November 18, 2018, 5:57 PM EST
AP

The Eagles forced the Saints to punt for the first time since early in the fourth quarter of Week Nine and Josh Adams ran for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game.

That’s the end of the good news for the Eagles through the first 30 minutes of Sunday’s game in New Orleans. Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes, Mark Ingram ran for a score and the Saints are up 24-7 at halftime.

Brees is 15-of-22 for 205 yards overall against an undermanned Eagles secondary and the Ingram/Alvin Kamara duo has combined for 112 rushing yards.

An outstanding performance by the Saints offense is nothing new and their defense has done its part on Sunday as well. Marshon Lattimore picked off Carson Wentz to kill one Eagles drive, Sheldon Rankins got a sack on third down to do the same in the second quarter and Alex Okafor got another sack just before halftime to help ensure the lead would hold up.

The Eagles have just 109 yards overall and it seems unlikely they can muster what it takes on both sides of the ball to end the Saints’ eight-game losing streak.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Saints keep rolling, lead Eagles 24-7 at half

  1. Cowboys Beat “The Two” so called NFC favorites at Their Own Houses! We are hitting our stride at the right time.
    Cooper looks awesome, the oline looks tougher, Zeke has breathing room, LVE the rookie lb is going to Rookie of the Year.
    LVE > Ridley.
    Dak is good (that is all that he needs to be) no turn overs. And This DEFENSE is SCARY! Where are all the haters talking crap about Gregory now?
    To Much Talent Not To Win ! P E R I O D ! As stated before we have been in EVERY game this year and losing most by only ONE score.
    Now add Cooper and a change at Oline Coach…… and the offense is coming around. We are who we thought that we are and can be!
    HOW BOUT DEM COWBOYS!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!