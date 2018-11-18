Sean Payton: League office tried to get me fired in 2012

Posted by Mike Florio on November 18, 2018, 12:38 PM EST
The Saints, the NFL, and coach Sean Payton have come a long way since the bounty scandal of 2012. But the scars remain for the man who was suspended for a full year due to the misconduct of former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, and who believes that the league office wanted to see not a suspension but a coaching change.

“When you say a year and you’re not able to talk to any coach, you’re not able to talk to any other player, and you know that the league office actually contacted two other owners to talk to Mr. Benson about finding a way to have you fired, like they are trying to break you,” Payton told Graham Bensinger in an interview that was published in early October but that had largely gone unnoticed.

“I just know that the late Mr. Benson, to his credit, came to me and said, ‘I’ve just gotten two calls from two other league owners, and I know that came from the league office,” Payton said.

It’s clear that Payton continues to have hard feelings about the fiasco, and for good reason. The NFL, as former Commissioner Paul Tagliabue concluded in the ruling that overturned the suspensions imposed on Saints players, opted to deal with a widespread cultural problem by catching one team red handed and ignoring the others that were and had been doing the same thing, often with Gregg Williams on the payroll.

“One of the things that we’ve seen, and it’s just the truth,” Payton said. “Our league’s no different than a large political party. They’re experts at pushing their message through the media. Look, it was in full force. ‘It’ meaning the league, the machine, in pushing their message out early.”

Payton found himself in the middle of a mess, given the league’s motivation to make an example out of him and the Saints.

“It was brutal,” Payton said. “I can’t even begin to tell you. The more and more people looked at it, and the more and more people looked at where the information came from. The disgruntled Saints employee [Mike Cerullo] who happened to miss two weeks of work and never reported to any one of us where he was that we knew we were firing after the season, the disgruntled employee who happens to work for the league know, who just got hired last year and we get wind from former league employees this was a done deal and the Saints, we knew better, too.”

Payton, whose abilities and work ethic have landed him a spot on the Competition Committee, remains willing to speak his mind about the manner in which the league handled the situation, all the way up to the top of the league.

“Look, it’s one of the weaknesses of our Commissioner,” he said. There’s too much emotion. When the penalties came down, it was just, it was foolish.”

The whole thing was foolish, even if the goal was to display sensitivity to player health and safety at a time when concussion lawsuits were being filed by the day. The league was determined to make an example out of Payton, and it’s now clear that Payton believes the league wanted him to be gone from the Saints for more than just a year.

37 responses to “Sean Payton: League office tried to get me fired in 2012

  1. Goodell is a liar. I often wonder how people of such low mral character sleep? It’s sad how much it says about being successful and climbing the ladder….must be corrupt and willing to do anything. Saturday continues to be the best football day of the week. I pay attention to NFL only because of fantasy gambling. I don’t watch.

  5. I don’t think Goodell wanting to collect his 40 mil per is a “weakness”, nor is his willingness to cheat in such indirect ways like stealing picks or making up suspensions hoping no one really sees it, is a “weakness”.

    No other sports league anywhere in the world does these things.

    NOs did not take the CTE/lawsuit situation seriously and was careless with the bounty program, but clearly, the suspensions and penalties were so Draconian, they came at the behest of the power players, Jerry Jones, John Mara and Dan Snyder, all 3 part of the top 5 revenue teams in the NFL.

    It’s no different than Mara and Snyder ganging up on Jerry Jones last year, lying about Ezekiel Elliott as Mara hired a wifebeating kicker and knew about it, and worked to cover up Eli Manning;s memorabilia fraud, not to mention their coach cheated on the sidelines with walkie-talkies. Literally no punishment occurred whatsoever for any of it.

    And, we know the facts and Framegate I and Framegate II.

    This is not a “weakness”. These are immoral and unethical business practices tied to money and ego, and it is without question, intentional.

    Fire Goodell now.

  7. No surprise here. I had something similar happen to me while I was in the Navy. We did something that was technically wrong but everyone knew we were doing it and all but told us to do it. We got turned in by a dude who was pissed off and life was made difficult for a little while. It shattered my delusions about how the world works where people do what’s right and reality matters. Hypocrisy takes a back seat to appearances no matter how ridiculous those appearances are or how many people know the actual truth.

  9. The penalties and suspensions were rediculous and the league dictated the destruction of a super bowl champ, many players, and put the middle of Drew Brees career into the toilet in terms of winning. I think that was about the last we saw Jonathan Vilma. Saints werent the only ones doing this. NFL screwed them. Sincerely, a Browns fan.

  16. arealisticpackerfan says:
    November 18, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    But, they gift wrapped a super bowl for you in 2009.

    12

    7
    ——————–

    Nope. Favre then PEDton Mannning did that. We all saw it. Not the first or last time that those QBs choked it down with god awful INTs.

  19. Seriously — this was all a joke anyway, because we all know that every team had guys who were trying to knock other guys out of the games.
    And I would not put anything past Roger Goodell. He is the biggest lying phony ever connected with sports. He makes boxing’s Don King look like a saint.

  20. As a lifelong Giants’ fan, it’s QUITE obvious ‘The League’ favors them.

    Payton is from the Parcell’s tree, I give him some benefit of the doubt. Truth is, he was a SCAB QB back during the strike and he appears to have a Napoleon complex. He really does come off as a jerk. But I don’t know him personally and it’s not really fair to judge someone from appearances. But he did cross the union line. I would never do that, even if it meant I could one day say I played in the NFL.

    So deep down, it is all about him. But he is a very successful coach and being a narcissist, I can see how being slighted by the NFL would drive him crazy. You don’t have to make it all about yourself to be a great coach or leader. Some are, some are not. Just different ways to an end result.

  21. i like the Saints.. but.. if you are too stupid to keep things in house and let bounty gate hit the press you deserve a suspension.

  22. nyneal says:
    November 18, 2018 at 1:03 pm
    Seriously — this was all a joke anyway, because we all know that every team had guys who were trying to knock other guys out of the games.
    And I would not put anything past Roger Goodell. He is the biggest lying phony ever connected with sports. He makes boxing’s Don King look like a saint.

    ——————
    They wont come down on Burfict until some point where it serves one of their agendas to hang the whole team out to dry, then they will use Burfict as their handy excuse.

  24. Nope. Favre then PEDton Mannning did that. We all saw it. Not the first or last time that those QBs choked it down with god awful INTs.

    You mean the phantom PI call against Leber in the NFCCG had nothing to do with the gift wrapping or the numerous late hit/ cheap shots on Favre, the fourth down conversion by Pierre Thomas that wasn’t a first down and finally the interception you speak about that should have been wiped out because of a low hit on Favre again that wasn’t called. The best explanation to why the call want made was because the head official had just called a roughing a couple plays prior that extended the drive.
    The super bowl itself wasn’t gift wrapped but the NFC Championship game was.

  25. Him and Tom Brady can commiserate, because they did the same thing to him. Goodell seems to go after people for some reason.

  27. Dream super bowl – Pats vs Saints. lowlife goodell forced to hand the trophy to either Payton or the Great Bill Belichick. Think even more of Payton for verbally stuffing it up goodell’s brown nose.

  28. Don’t forget the team lost draft picks as part of the punishment. That is as harsh as losing your coach for a year. I can’t believe Gregg Williams is back coaching. Coaching the Browns could be considered a punishment.

  30. Nope. Favre then PEDton Mannning did that. We all saw it. Not the first or last time that those QBs choked it down with god awful INTs.

    ——

    Did Brett Favre also not throw the flag when he was hit in the knees and subsequently threw and INT. Which Mike Pereira called the “poster-child” for a personal foul.

    Or did he call the pass to Meachum that clearly bounced off the turf complete?

    Did he poorly spot the ball and not acknowledge the Pierre Thomas fourth down fumble?

    Did he call the phantom pass interference on Chad Greenway when the tight end tripped over his own feet looking at an uncatchable pass?

  31. Admire Payton for having the guts to say it.

    Goodell is a bully. We all know it, but he makes money for the owners so they won’t remove him.

    Karma will get him eventually.

  33. The weight of the evidence suggests Peyton and the Saints were indeed sacrificed on the NFL altar by Goodell and company, but really, if your Rodger and you gotta make an example of someone and you survey the landscape looking for a deserving victim…

  37. There are a lot of people on here for lack of a better word kitty kats. Favre and warner themselves said the saints did nothing everyone else was doing. There is a big difference between altering a game ball or spying on opposing teams during practice without them knowing. That is cheating.hence giving yourself an advantage. Having a defenseive coordinator who offers an extra $1000 to $5000 to players who get big punishing hits isn’t cheating you bunch of morons. Its a poor decision made for something to use as a motivation to your defense. Its not like the money they received meant anything to these rich folks. It was simply a bad choice for motivation that everyone else in tje league was doing. By the way i was at that Saints vs Vikings NFC championship game personally. We weren’t given anything. If you want to talk about a team being given something then see the Steelers vs Seahawks superbowl. I still feel sad for Hasslebeck and Shaun Alexander. They were robbed.

