Source: Colin Kaepernick wants to play

Posted by Mike Florio on November 18, 2018, 8:52 PM EST
With Washington now needing a backup quarterback and considering the likes of EJ Manuel, T.J. Yates, and Mark Sanchez, some are wondering why Colin Kaepernick has been overlooked, again.

Mike Jones of USA Today reported via tweet on Sunday evening that “people familiar w Kap aren’t even so sure he WANTS to play anymore.” For those people familiar with Kaepernick who aren’t sure he wants to play, know this: He does.

According to a source with direct knowledge of Kaepernick’s mindset and ongoing physical activities and preparation, Kaepernick wants to play. He continues to work out five hours per day, six days per week for one reason and one reason alone. He wants to play.

None of this means he’ll get a chance. With each passing opening for which he isn’t considered, it becomes more and more clear that the phone won’t ring, even after Nike’s decision to align with Kaepernick seemed to be a net positive for the shoe and apparel company and the return of safety Eric Reid to football did not stop the football world from spinning.

Still, to the extent that Washington or any other team is tempted to hide behind perceived uncertainty regarding Kaepernick’s desire to play, that would be a false narrative. He wants to play.

