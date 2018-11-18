Source: Colin Kaepernick wants to play

Posted by Mike Florio on November 18, 2018, 8:52 PM EST
Getty Images

With Washington now needing a backup quarterback and considering the likes of EJ Manuel, T.J. Yates, and Mark Sanchez, some are wondering why Colin Kaepernick has been overlooked, again.

Mike Jones of USA Today reported via tweet on Sunday evening that “people familiar w Kap aren’t even so sure he WANTS to play anymore.” For those people familiar with Kaepernick who aren’t sure he wants to play, know this: He does.

According to a source with direct knowledge of Kaepernick’s mindset and ongoing physical activities and preparation, Kaepernick wants to play. He continues to work out five hours per day, six days per week for one reason and one reason alone. He wants to play.

None of this means he’ll get a chance. With each passing opening for which he isn’t considered, it becomes more and more clear that the phone won’t ring, even after Nike’s decision to align with Kaepernick seemed to be a net positive for the shoe and apparel company and the return of safety Eric Reid to football did not stop the football world from spinning.

Still, to the extent that Washington or any other team is tempted to hide behind perceived uncertainty regarding Kaepernick’s desire to play, that would be a false narrative. He wants to play.

117 responses to "Source: Colin Kaepernick wants to play

  3. I want to be an NBA player – the problem is I’m white, six foot tall, over 50 and can’t play the game worth spit. Colon Krappernick can’t play the game at all despite being under 50. He also is not qualified to run a fry station at McDonald’s and is a socialist swine.

  4. If he wanted to play, he wouldn’t have been fine with his girlfriend blowing his chance with the Ravens by comparing the owner and Ray Lewis to a slave owner and a house slave for no apparent reason.

    He doesn’t want to play because he CAN’T play and being a professional martyr is easier. That’s all this was ever about.

  5. When Tebow wanted to play everyone lasm asted him- why isn’t he in the CFL developing himself. I think we could ask the same question of Kaep.

  12. People seem to forget that Kap’s original protest was to protest police brutality against black people but they somehow get brainwashed by the fake news and lies from Trump and FOX that Kap was somehow anti-American when all he was doing was exercising his 1st Amendment rights protected by the Constitution that Trump wants to shred.

  13. Redskins – racist
    Kap fighting for equality

    Could be a match made in heaven from a PR standpoint .. they could be good for each other… or… it could be a total disaster

  14. 5 hours a day 6 days a week is a lot of working out. If he’s kept to a high protein diet he may well be in shape enough to play.

    Really might help his cause if he would do an interview and actually say he wants to play himself. Apologize for the pig socks and Castro shirt on top and he might well get another shot.

  15. Working out 30 hours per week could just as easily be Kaep wanting TO BE SEEN AS wanting to play, in an effort to help out his ridiculous lawsuit. He lost 10 of his last 11 games as a starter. Teams might as well consider Nathan Pick6erman as Kaep in terms of wins–the Bills won the Snovertime game that Peterman started and played until injured well into the game. Unlike Kaep, Pick6erman isn’t suing the league, really does want to play, and has played much more recently than Kaep.

  19. I swear, this guy is like a horror movie villain that won’t go away. He has burned every possible bridge that he can burn, and now he wants to play??? Come on, now.

  21. yes he does, It’s evident when he does not work out for any teams rejects a workout with a team and refuses to play in Canada. Let it go Mike Florio

  22. I’m on board for Kaepernick,Bradford or E.J Manuel.

    I have seen enough of Colt McCoy (More than all of you I actually watch this team and not just read stats or watch short highlights) to know he cannot get the job done when he is gameplanned against.

    SIGN ONE OF MY CHOICES!!!

  27. lebrickie says:
    November 18, 2018 at 8:54 pm
    I want to be an NBA player – the problem is I’m white, six foot tall, over 50 and can’t play the game worth spit. Colon Krappernick can’t play the game at all despite being under 50. He also is not qualified to run a fry station at McDonald’s and is a socialist swine.
    —————————————————————-

    Stop! Just Stop! You don’t like his politics, we get it. Well I didn’t like Curt Shilling’s politics but I would never say he couldn’t pitch. You guys kill me with the terrible quarterback play in the league to suggest it’s his talent that stops him from getting a job. Be honest with yourself!

  29. Michael Philliphs says:
    November 18, 2018 at 9:02 pm
    People seem to forget that Kap’s original protest was to protest police brutality against black people

    —-

    Actually his original protest was about being benched for Blaine Gabbert

  31. Back in 2016 the Broncos offered to trade for him and make him the starting QB of a defending Super Bowl Champion, with a stout defense. He refused to take any less money than was on his contract for that offer. Instead he stayed in San Fran, collected his money and was awful, and ended up out of the league.

    Maybe after that the league just sees him as a guy more worried about collecting money than he is about actually playing? It doesn’t help that he then filed a grievance against the league and used the Broncos as one of his examples of him not getting a chance. They offered him one and he said no.

    Kaepernick is done, he’ll never play in the league again. All of the protest issues aside, by filing the grievance and using a team that offered him a chance as an example of him not getting a chance, too many teams will be scared of him not playing well, being cut, and then filing a grievance/lawsuit against them and the league because he’s not on the roster.

  32. Michael Philliphs says:
    November 18, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    People seem to forget that Kap’s original protest was to protest police brutality against black people but they somehow get brainwashed by the fake news and lies from Trump and FOX that Kap was somehow anti-American when all he was doing was exercising his 1st Amendment rights protected by the Constitution that Trump wants to shred.
    =====

    The 1st Amendment is completely irrelevant to this issue because neither Congress (See where it starts with “Congress shall make no law…”?) or anyone else in the government is threatening to arrest or otherwise punish Kaep for his speech.

    And there’s no “fake news” involved at all. Kaep literally kneeled AT the anthem. If the protest is somehow NOT at the anthem, then the means make as much sense as boycotting Walmart until domestic violence ended.

  34. If he wanted to play he’d be playing, his massive ego and the people around him feeding it lead him to believe that he is much better and worth more than he actually is. He is not a star QB, he’s not even a starter, he MIGHT be a serviceable back-up but there are plenty of those out there and none of whom offer the kind of distractions one Colin Kaepernick does. He’d be lucky to get a non guaranteed vet minimum contract at this point. If he wants to put his money where his ignorant, big mouth is then he is more than welcome to try his hand somewhere more his skill level, like the CFL or Arena league.

  37. He sucks. Add all the drama, & who wants to deal with that..?

    If he was really GOOD, he’d have a job. Nobody is going to deal with all that drama, for a mediocre QB.

  38. Okay, let’s put Kaepernick’s politics aside for a second (and I’m not a fan of his politics, for full disclosure).

    If he’s still on a vegan diet, then the odds of him having enough muscle mass are slim at best. He’s undoubtedly very lean, but he’s probably built like a soccer player at this point. Given his playing style, regardless of his fitness, if he’s too skinny, he’ll get killed just as badly.

    Is he worth a look for a desperate team? Perhaps.

    Is he worth all the baggage he’s going to bring? Ask Tim Tebow.

    In the meantime, Happy Thanksgiving to all- hope it’s a great one!

  39. Stop! Just Stop! You don’t like his politics, we get it. Well I didn’t like Curt Shilling’s politics but I would never say he couldn’t pitch. You guys kill me with the terrible quarterback play in the league to suggest it’s his talent that stops him from getting a job. Be honest with yourself!
    =====

    He lost his starting job to Blaine Gabbert before starting his protests. He had declined for years before that because he’s only good in the Option QB type offense and NFL defenses adjusted to it. Other Option QBs have had issues finding work as well without the protest.

    It’s you and his supporters who need to be honest with yourselves. Because you like his politics, you pretend he’s still a Super Bowl quality QB. If it weren’t for the protests, he’d still be out of work, you just wouldn’t care.

  40. Michael Philliphs says:
    November 18, 2018 at 9:02 pm
    People seem to forget that Kap’s original protest was to protest police brutality against black people but they somehow get brainwashed by the fake news and lies from Trump and FOX that Kap was somehow anti-American when all he was doing was exercising his 1st Amendment rights protected by the Constitution that Trump wants to shred.
    ———-
    Kaep actually sat down first because he was crying because he got benched for Gabbert. You can twist that anyway you want but that’s why he did what he did. He got his feelings hurt. But you can blame Trump if that makes you feel better. Kaep still isn’t playing and Trump is still your president.

  41. Is it just me or does it seem as though it’s been years since this man has been interviewed by anyone? (at least any sports reporter) Why not just ask the person yourself? Don’t need a a report, you try to contact the person and the person either says yes or no or just blows you off (which is a no).

  42. Its simple…..Racists like him shouldn’t be in the NFL

    If Donald Sterling had to sell his team for 1 racist comment, why would Blaine Gabberts former backup get to play after ALL of his racism?

  43. Look way, way, out in the distance…that’s a ship…and it’s sailed. Politics aside, he’s been gone too long…

  44. Krapernick tried suing the League and failed, now he’s begging for a team to sign him. Lmao. He’s an embarrassment. He has no shame. Anyways he’s garbage. Nobody would sign a qb with awful accuracy and timing. He can’t read defenses. Everything is overthrows and underthrows. He’s a rb pretending to be a qb. Good riddance. Stay away.

  47. Still, to the extent that Washington or any other team is tempted to hide behind perceived uncertainty regarding Kaepernick’s desire to play, that would be a false narrative. He wants to play.

    I want to play too but I suck at being an NFL QB. So does Colon. He’d have a job with the Ravens had his girlfriend not said stupid things about their owner. Here’s a clue….it’s never a good idea to badmouth a potential employer. There is one reason he isn’t on an NFL roster…all he has to do is look in the mirror. Let’s face it, he only had one good year at QB and after teams figured out he can’t read defenses it went downhill from there. He should be happy. He gets more time to support the Taliban.

  55. When Warren Moon wanted to play he went to Canada…
    When Doug Flutie wanted to play he went to Canada…
    When Johnny Manziel wanted to play he went to Canada…

    Why is this guy above doing that? Does he really want to play football? I’m not so sure…

  56. For the first ever I have something in common with Colin Kaepernick. We both want to play football and we both don’t have any chance of doing it.

  57. I’ll go with mc coy over krapernick anyday. Krapernick is a joke. He can’t read defenses and all his passes are overthrows and underthrows. He’s got the worst accuracy and timing I’ve ever seen from an NFL qb. McCoy today is 100 times better than krapernick. Krapernicks hasn’t played in two years. His last year he went 1-11, and only won 3 games in two seasons. He got benched for gabbert twice. Only an idiot would hire krapernick to make your team worse. There’s many unsigned qbs that are better options than krapernick and his circus.

  58. Oh Bull, Kaepernick wants to play IF he’s a starter and IF he’s paid as much as his diva brain and shyster agent thinks he should be paid. He WAS playing and he decided he didn’t like being a backup so he thought he’d try to do something to bring some attention to himself and now here we are.

  62. The key question continues to be: “for how much?”. If he is willing to play for the minimum, then there can be no doubt that the owners have colluded and deliberately screwed him out of his chance to play. But I don’t believe this to be the case. I believe that he wants more than owners are willing to pay for his talents.

  63. Please stop pretending all this guy did was kneel. Plenty of kneelers are playing.

    His more egregious actions include: pig socks, Castro shirt, calling the U.S. a country of oppression, and perhaps my favorite…not voting during the presidential election because he saw no difference between the candidates.

    I’m surprised that anyone would champion this guy, considering he has repeatedly proven himself to be an ignoramus. And don’t bother using where he went to school as an argument.

  64. If he wants to play he has the ability to use his media loving fan base and get on TV and sell himself. He could have played in Baltimore, but that pesky girlfriend opened her big mouth and blew it.
    And he said NOTHING.

    Instead, he keeps hiding behind “sources say”.

  65. Skins fan here: to me, Kaepernick is a better, younger, more athletic option than the guys reportedly being worked out tomorrow. Plus, the weirdness of Smith’s injury occurring 33 years to the day after Thiesmann’s makes the idea of CK replacing Alex (again) seem appropriate…

    But we’re talking about the most vilified franchise in football here… there are enough questionable calls from the zebras as it is (two game-altering PIs back to back today, ahem) – imagine if the sport’s lightning rod was under center? In DC?! The president would go bonkers. The press would go nuts. It’s just too much, for a team that finally has some stability over the past few seasons.

    Besides, Colt knows the system cold and the O revved up as soon as he came in. So a hard pass, for all the wrong reasons.

    Matt Moore? Where are ya buddy

  66. Since I’m educated and informed, I don’t fall for the right wing spin and ditto head propaganda. Kaepernick is a hero. Just not a good NFL QB. I have no doubt about the collusion, but it’s very hard to prove. And the lawsuit didn’t fail, but is going forward after Kaepernick won a victory in the last ruling.

  68. Ah….the middle aged white guy demographic alive and well on PFT. so terrified that they know longer have the majority. don’t worry we will welcome you with open arms to build a better country. im a 56 yr white male.

  69. Yeah, he want to play, and start, and get a 5-year guaranteed contract for $25M per, and performance bonuses – and a great, big APOLOGY planted on his backside by every owner in the league.

    Is that too much to ask?

    Or does anybody have a BETTER idea what he’s asking for???

  70. Gottta love free enterprise. He chose politics if football.. let him stay in politics. No one owe him anything…

  71. omeletpants says:
    November 18, 2018 at 9:01 pm
    No one wants the racist Kaepernick. He should just stick with his Antifa rallies
    ————————————————————————————
    So if someone is anti fascists that means you’re a pro fascism? Doesn’t that make you the racist?

  72. Sure why not, let teams offer him a minimal contract as would be reasonable for anyone trying their hand in a job field they haven’t done for some time. If he turns it down because he thinks he is worth more than that’s on him. Who would think that anyone would have to start at the bottom again after they chose to walk away in the first place.

  73. Still nothing about the Broncos stunning upset of the Chargers.
    The Broncos beat the Chargers despite the refs bogus offensive pass interference call in an attempt by that official to throw the game for the Chargers.

  75. Simple. Don’t make a scene with your fake protests, stand or stay in the locker room for the anthem, and keep your girlfriend away from her phone so she doesn’t cost you another job (allegedly).

  78. The Redskins are looking for a backup QB, not a new starter/franchise QB.

    So the question isn’t whether Kaepernick wants to play. It’s whether he wants to be signed as a backup, paid as such, and not expect to become the ongoing starter.

    It seems that until he shows a team he’s ready to do what *they* need – and not expect to start, or get a guarantee he’ll ever start – he won’t get the chance to show he can still be as good as he once was as opposed to the poor note he ended on in SF.

    I’m still a bit surprised he didn’t get signed in Seattle. If a team and leadership that could handle his political baggage didn’t want him, it does make me wonder what the issues are that we haven’t heard about.

  79. How come these sources always say vague things like He wants to play?
    If ‘he wants to play’ will he take a deal to be a 3rd stringer?
    Does ‘he want to play’ at the league minimum?

    That would probably ruin the whole blackball thing if the truth came out about what teams were offering and want he was rejecting.

  81. As I’ve said before I’m neither here nor there on the kneeling as it is his right (as it’s anybody else’s right not to agree with it cause despite popular liberal belief rights aren’t just exclusive to them) I just don’t agree with what he was kneeling for given that police are nowhere near the biggest threat to young black men (see Chicago) and definitely disagree with the pig socks. But if he wants to play great for him I personally won’t boycott or threaten to boycott if he’s given another shot. The thing that’s forgotten or just not mentioned among his supporters when they wanna compare him to every NFL backup QB is that he didn’t want to be a backup and didn’t want backup QB money. So why bother comparing his unemployed status to those who are/were employed because they were willing to accept the backup role and pay? RG3 was also unemployed despite winning with a Redskins team that wasn’t as stacked as the 49ers were during Kaps early years there but there was no outrage and 37 articles a week about it but he accepted his status and rolled with it and got opportunities. Also absent in arguments (if you’d even call em that seeing as how they have no real argument when all is considered) from Kaps supporters is the Baltimore deal that his gf ruined as if any team would deal with the extra drama she’d add with slave owner comparisons. And what if a team did sign him and saw that he really was no good and released him? How bad would the backlash be for that team, owner, GM and coaching staff? The same people complaining about him not having another chance would be relentless against those who gave him one if HE FAILED to prove it was worth it. Let it go already

  82. riverhorsey says:
    November 18, 2018 at 10:02 pm
    Still nothing about the Broncos stunning upset of the Chargers.
    The Broncos beat the Chargers despite the refs bogus offensive pass interference call in an attempt by that official to throw the game for the Chargers.

    =====================

    The Chargers haven’t beaten a team with a winning record this season. In fact, most of the teams they’ve beaten so far are among the worst in the league. Their record was inflated and this isn’t that big of a deal. It’s part of a needed correction in perception of the Chargers.

  84. White guys calling Colin Kaepernick racist is just about the dumbest comment you can make. How insecure can you be to find a way to believe him standing up for for the oppression and injustice towards people of color as being racist. Pathetic.

  90. Switching from Smith who is exceptionally competent but with a modest ceiling on physical performance to permick is barely competent but with a almost unlimited physical ceiling would be a good way to through a team into disarray.

  91. Play what? Tiddlywinks, jacks, maybe hopscotch? In his last season it was obvious he no longer knew how to play football!

  92. November 18, 2018 at 9:25 pm
    Krapernick tried suing the League and failed, now he’s begging for a team to sign him. Lmao. He’s an embarrassment. He has no shame. Anyways he’s garbage. Nobody would sign a qb with awful accuracy and timing. He can’t read defenses. Everything is overthrows and underthrows. He’s a rb pretending to be a qb. Good riddance. Stay away.
    ——————————————————–

    You lost your argument when you said he tried suing the league and failed. When did he lose the lawsuit? Did we miss something? His action against the league is still pending and the rulings so far have been in his favor.

    Here’s a suggestion – TRY STICKING TO THE FACTS!

  95. Kaep’s arm detracts from his value. Nobody wants him to play and shatter the ghetto hero image. Not even Kaep.

  96. I don’t think the Redskins or the “Russian Trolls” are running the read option offense these days.

  97. Yes, signing a lightning rod and having to answer million non football related questions is exactly the kind circus a team trying to hold on to first place needs heading into a short week against a division rival.

  98. No he doesn’t….he just wants to be part of the conversation. He chose his path and we’re all good with the result, we know he loves the attention he has rec’d and has swaddled himself with the adulation of the left…good for him. On the other hand, those of us who didn’t agree with the original premise of his protest, have also moved on.Good luck with your life Kaep, but don’t try to insert yourself back into the nfl…that’s your past not your future.

  99. “Russian trolls go into overdrive when the name Kaepernick is mentioned. What a great hobby!”
    ____________

    18 months and at least 2 things haven’t changed: Kap still ain’t an NFL QB and the Russia “investigation” has still found nothing. But don’t worry I’m sure CNN will soon report a new “Russia investigation bombshell coming….at some point….maybe….just stay tuned cause we need viewers since it’s been discovered that we’re garbage reporting lies.”

  100. Source: who cares what Colin Kaepernick wants. If he wanted to play, why didn’t he take either of the 2 offers he received? Must not want to play too badly. I hope kap never gets the chance to play in the nfl again.

  101. Florio is the only one who doesn’t understand this. Yeah, Redskins you should sign Kaepernick. He’s totally worth having a million media members there asking jay Gruden stupid questions and breathing down everyone’s neck with every question focused on a less than mediocre BACKUP quarterback. It’s not an NFL teams obligation to pay this guy. He’s the one who played poorly. If he knelt and didn’t have his girlfriend making crazy statements and wearing socks with pigs in cop uniforms then he’d be working right now. Instead his decisions coupled with his play makes the inevitable media circus not worth it. How does this make so much sense to me and not Mike Florio and the rest of his apologists??

  105. The real question is why are the Redskins not clamoring for Nathan Peterman! I also hear Jeff George is available!!!!! Maybe they could trade with Baltimore to bring back RG3!

  107. eloso1 says:
    November 18, 2018 at 10:12 pm
    White guys calling Colin Kaepernick racist is just about the dumbest comment you can make. How insecure can you be to find a way to believe him standing up for for the oppression and injustice towards people of color as being racist. Pathetic.
    ______________________
    Elosos1, When Kaep stands at a public podium and expresses his support for racist dictators, how would you expect people to react…

  110. footballpat says:
    November 18, 2018 at 9:13 pm
    lebrickie says:

    ————————-
    Stop! Just Stop! You don’t like his politics, we get it. Well I didn’t like Curt Shilling’s politics but I would never say he couldn’t pitch.

    ________

    You realize that Kurt Schilling was ultimately fired right? You also realize he still does not have a job? Hmmm

  112. Michael Philliphs says:
    November 18, 2018 at 9:02 pm
    People seem to forget that Kap’s original protest was to protest police brutality against black people but they somehow get brainwashed by the fake news and lies from Trump and FOX that Kap was somehow anti-American when all he was doing was exercising his 1st Amendment rights protected by the Constitution that Trump wants to shred.________________________________________________________________________

    You can say or do what you want on your time but when you go to work you follow the rules
    You do not get to tell your political views at the office and keep your job
    On top of that he was not a good QB

  113. I don’t care for him or his politics and you know what… I hope he never ever plays again. He deserves nothing. He earned his place on the unemployment nfl qb list. To be honest, this whole “Idea” that he wants to play is probably a product of his lawyers. No doubt lawyers will say..do… anything no matter how unsavory, in the name of representing their interest. Don’t for a minute discount that his lawyers are floating the idea that he wants to play to further their sham of a lawsuit.

  114. @rohinaz
    “When Kaep stands at a public podium and expresses his support for racist dictators, how would you expect people to react…”

    You are making stuff up. He never expressed support for fidel castro. He wore a shirt with Malcom X w/ Fidel, bc he believed in Malcolm X’s ideology towards oppression and his willingness to be open to other people’s views, including those who he didn’t agree with like Fidel Castro.

    Not once as he ever said anything racist nor has he ever said he supported Fidel. You like many others just want to implicitly believe he supports Fidel to justify your hatred towards him.

  115. A man speaks for himself.

    A pathetic shell of a man being used as a faux cause celebrity is what we have here.

    His agenda has to be spread from the shadows.

  116. eloso1 says:

    White guys calling Colin Kaepernick racist is just about the dumbest comment you can make. How insecure can you be to find a way to believe him standing up for for the oppression and injustice towards people of color as being racist. Pathetic
    _______________________________
    Ok than who can? I happen to believe that many of the ideologies put forward by black liberal “leaders” as racist. Maxine Waters, Al Sharpton ….. Race baiters. Racist. Colin has aligned himself with that mentality. So yes I see racism in principles he stands for.

    S/Black/Army Vet/Federal LEO

  117. tedmurph says:
    November 18, 2018 at 9:49 pm
    Since I’m educated and informed, I don’t fall for the right wing spin and ditto head propaganda. Kaepernick is a hero. Just not a good NFL QB. I have no doubt about the collusion, but it’s very hard to prove. And the lawsuit didn’t fail, but is going forward after Kaepernick won a victory in the last ruling

    Since you’re educated and informed (and condescending. And and a dill weed), I would think you’d be able to form your own opinion of a subject rather than let the lib media spoon feed you. CK being a hero to you says a lot more about how sorry your life is than it does how eduacted and informed you are.

