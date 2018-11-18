Sunday Night wrap-up: Khalil Mack and the Bears roll the Vikings

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 18, 2018, 11:27 PM EST
AP

The Bears defense was probably going to be good anyway.

Their preseason trade for Khalil Mack turned the pressure up a notch, and their performance has followed.

Mack was dominant Sunday night in their 25-20 win over the Vikings, collecting a sack, batting down a pass and forcing and recovering a fumble.

That moved him to 8.0 sacks on the season, well above his pace the past two years with the Raiders (11.0 in 2016 and 10.5 in 2017). Mack had nine forced fumbles in 64 games with the Raiders. In 10 games with the Bears, he already has five.

His game was the most visible part of a defense that throttled a Vikings offense which has shown signs of competence this year.

The Vikings gained just 268 yards, however, and turned the ball over three times (and those yardage numbers were padded heavily late in the game). It was the kind of defense Chicago fans have seen in the past, and are beginning to grow accustomed to again. The fact the Bears finished this one (unlike the opener against the Packers) is only going to raise the expectations again.

And at nearly every turn, this defense is meeting them.

Here are five more things we learned during Sunday Night Football:

1. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is now the NFL’s leading rusher among quarterbacks, of course.

Trubisky surpassed Panthers quarterback Cam Newton‘s yardage total in the second quarter. He finished the game with 43 rushing yards and now has 51 carries for 363 yards and three touchdowns (including his late kneel-downs, which they’ll take). Newton has 72 carries for 354 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Of course, Newton has a history of success with his feet so you expect it, but Trubisky’s talent in the open field is apparent, as he has a sense of when to scramble and enough moves to make tacklers miss.

The only thing Trubisky seems to struggle with is sliding, as he doesn’t appear to have baseball background whatsoever. It’s more of a graceful collapse, as if he’s on fire and trying to put himself out.

Which, if you think about it, he kind of is.

2. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had played reasonably well in prime time games before Sunday night.

But man, do his teams keep losing a lot of them.

Prior to this one, Cousins had played in 15 night games, and had 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions and a 99.5 passer rating.

His teams were 4-11 in those games.

Sunday, he was 30-of-46 for 262 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions for a 76.5 rating. And, they lost.

Win-loss records might not be a fair way to measure any individual player’s success in a complicated, interconnected game. That would be a reasonable explanation, except for the $84 million reasons the Vikings have for Cousins to lead them to games played under the brightest of lights.

3. Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller is clearly a student of history.

At least the history of taunting Vikings cornerbacks.

When he scored his touchdown in the second quarter, he dropped to the ground, and started paddling an imaginary boat. It was a throwback to Panthers wideout Steve Smith’s celebration against the Vikings in 2005.

That one was a clear reference to Smoot’s involvement in the Vikings “Love Boat” scandal, in which multiple players were alleged to have been involved with things Miller shouldn’t have known about at the time — since he was three days short of his ninth birthday the night of the original incident.

4. While the outside pressure the Bears are creating is easy to see, it’s also clear they’re getting plenty from inside as well.

The job Akiem Hicks is doing in the middle of the line is impressive, a constant source of pressure via the shortest distance between two points.

The unblocked sack in the second half (when he nearly swallowed Cousins, and might have been called for landing on him with all his weight if it was earlier in the season when they were still calling those) was impressive for its impact. But Hicks offers the kind of consistent play that provides a solid foundation for the rest of an excellent defense.

5. If there’s anyone who deserved a good night for the Bears, it was kicker Cody Parkey.

He hit a 33-yard field goal to open the scoring, and to allow himself and the Solider Field crowd a sigh of relief.

He hit the uprights four times last week, and had helicopters hovering overhead as he practiced in the stadium this week. It was the kind of attention that makes a kicker’s life a weekly crucible.

He also hit an extra point early, and was able to regain some of the confidence that had to be shaken a week ago. That came in handy, when his 48-yard field goal iced the game late.

The fact coach Matt Nagy put him in position to win it was a statement of belief, which will serve the Bears well as a team, knowing their special teams can be trusted.

44 responses to “Sunday Night wrap-up: Khalil Mack and the Bears roll the Vikings

  10. Two very winnable ganes coming up, Rams at home for SNF… The Saints are on fire and clear NFC favorites, however the Bears defense is good enough to disrupt anybody. If Trubisky figures out how to not throw those inexplicable lobs to the other team once or twice a game… Watch out for the Bears…

  13. Not gonna say I told you so. Well, yes, I am. Told ya so. Cousins is not a guy who should be setting any market. Neither is Garoppolo. Prove it and I will pay you. Happily and willingly.

  14. I’m confused. Why, again, did Vikings fans think the Vikings were going to be an unstoppable powerhouse this year?

  15. It’s hilarious how the media, including Colinsworth, try to hype up Trubisky. He is NOT good. He should have had 4 picks tonight. He can run, but that’s not a good trait for a QB. He is not going to get this team to a superbowl.

  17. I honestly believed Minnesota was a better team than Chicago, but they aren’t. At least, not tonight. Full credit given to a tough, motivated Bears team. They are legit. The Vikings can still put the whole package together and be a force in the NFC, and I sincerely hope they do. They’ll need to eliminate turnovers and improve offensive line play for that to happen. The first is doable, the second…? Congrats Chicago.

  18. There are 3 teams playing meaningful football in the NFCN.

    And then there are the classless, hapless, shameless, gutless Vikings.

  21. Bears are the class of the NFC North. Everyone else is looking up at them for a while. Cousins is mediocre at best, and that’s being generous. Vikings, Packers and Bears are going nowhere this year.

  24. We suck. I don’t see us winning next week. The Packers will end up 9-6-1 and get a wildcard. Bears win the division. Vikings need to try and dump Cousins somehow. I know it would be huge money loss, but he just is not the answer at QB. I had real high hopes this offseason as always. It always seems so promising in July then reality hits.

  25. Bears look real good.

    Young players, young coach…

    As a Rams fan, gonna be a struggle come Dec 9th, at night!

    Hope Mack plays!

  26. That had to be Kirk Cousins worst game as a pro. Missed a wide open Diggs for a 50 yard TD in the first quarter. Threw an interception while attempting to throw a ball to Laquon Treadwell in triple coverage. Overthrew every single pass. I don’t understand how he can look like Tom Brady one game and then look like the worst QB in the league the next .

  28. wib22 says:
    November 18, 2018 at 11:31 pm
    Vikings got screwed by the refs and bad luck.

    Will be a nice bounce back next week to end the packers season.

    SKOL!
    =============

    You better win next Sunday cuz you’re staring at L’s at New England and Seattle following two weeks with a QB WHO HAS NEVER WON A PLAYOFF game.

  29. pushn50 says:
    November 18, 2018 at 11:37 pm
    Bears are the class of the NFC North. Everyone else is looking up at them for a while. Cousins is mediocre at best, and that’s being generous. Vikings, Packers and Bears are going nowhere this year.

    ———————————–

    Bears are the class, but they’re also going nowhere?

    You confuse which name you’re using, troll?

  31. Terrible performance by Cousins again. He is clearly sub par at best. This team can’t even get a simple screen play to develop and they turn into 5 yard losses. Cousins is just not the answer after all. He has flashes of greatness but far more consistent disappointment and let downs. Vikings are stuck with him for 2 more years and can’t get out of that insane contract they gave him.

    Also, why is treadwell still in uniform? it’s no coincidence the pick 6 was intended for him and he wasn’t even ready for the ball. it was a bad pass but he wasn’t even looking.
    He has now played a key role in 3 viking losses this year. Also had another drop early in the game. Zimmer should be fired just for keeping him on the team.

    The defense had more 15 yard penalties tonight than i can ever remember seeing in 1 game. That’s all coaching. Ever notice how when they put up the “viking defense is very good on 3rd down” stat on the TV that they always fail to stop the offense? The defense is simply not good anymore. It’s not bad but it’s not good.

  32. That’s what $84 million buys you? Could have just kept Case Keenum for a fraction of the cost.

  33. Great job by the Bears defense against the greatest QB who ever lived (just ask the Vikings fans).
    As a Packers fan, I am rooting for the Bears to keep on rolling because I’d much rather see them win the division and make the playoffs than see the Vikings do it.
    I would love nothing more than to see the Packers put it to the Vikings next week, too. I have no problem saying that game against the Vikings next week means as much to me as it would if it were a playoff game. I want nothing more than to see the Vikings’ fans hearts broken again by the Packers.
    The Packers aren’t good enough this year to make the playoffs, but I hope they’re good enough next week to beat the Vikings!!
    And if the tables were turned the other way, Vikings fans, you’d feel exactly as I do. So — let’s tee it up and see what happens!!! And by the way, I also loved seeing your 84-million-dollars-for three-years QB throw more picks in that game tonight than Aaron Rodgers has thrown all season! Looks like he’s in his usual late season form, to me.
    Way to go Bears!!!!!!!!!!
    Okay, Vikings fans — your turn!!! LOL

  34. There are 3 teams playing meaningful football in the NFCN.

    And then there are the classless, hapless, shameless, gutless Vikings.

    ***

    Packers season will be over after a loss next week.

    Packers are more classless than the vikings.

    Matthews is a bum

  35. $84 million for a QB who throws into triple coverage with no pressure and delivers a pick six with the game in the balance.

  36. tokyosandblaster says:
    November 18, 2018 at 11:29 pm
    Wow.

    The Vikings are just bad.

    They brought their refs again, but even they couldn’t help the terrible purples this time.

    Calvin Cook added to his legend. Lol

    —————

    If the Vikings are bad what does that make the Packers? Really bad? lol.

    Brought the reffs? There were several bad calls that helped Chicago.

    I have nothing but respect for the Bears and this was a great win, but I have no respect for thoughtless comments from Packer trolls with zero logic behind it.

  37. Also, Dalvin Cook sucks. Just forget this guy. He fumbles. He can’t break tackles. and he also gets hurt all the time. Get a new running back in the draft.

  38. Vikings and Packers fans, I told you the Bears are the new Kings of the North!

    Next year, the Lions will challenge their throne while you both are sent to the pit of misery!

    DILLY DILLY!!!!

  40. yea, was a game til that pick-six.
    enjoy it packer fans, for some reason, but you get a pissed off Vikings defense next week and you’re nowhere near the level of the Bears defense.

  41. Note to Vikings…you get 3 downs before you must punt–use them. To continue to call run plays, when you are so overmatched and averaging 1/2 yard per carry, means that you only get two other plays to make 9 yards. Vikings took themselves out of game with stubborn need to run the ball and waste so many plays, not that the QB gifting wasn’t a major factor.

  42. For $10M, Case Keenum could have done what Cousins did tonight and the $74M left over could’ve built an o-line.

  44. Still trying to figure out why anybody thinks Zimmer is a good coach.
    He been in Minnesota now for a significant amount of years and has yet to do anything that resembles something.
    He rarely coaches his team up enough to win the big games and the only postseason game his team won was do to fluke Missed Tackle Miracle.
    Then again, I guess he should receive some credit for managing this dumpster fire to 5 wins.

