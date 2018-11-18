Texans are rolling, up 10-0 after first quarter

Getty Images

The Texans have had no problem moving the ball against Washington, going 68 yards on their first drive and 69 on their second.

They stalled at the Washington 5 on their first possession, settling for a 23-yard field goal from Ka'imi Fairbairn.

Houston got into the end zone on its second possession.

Deshaun Watson found DeAndre Hopkins — it’s probably a good idea to cover him on every play — for an easy 16-yard score.

The Texans lead 10-0 after one quarter.

Watson is 7-of-8 for 98 yards and a touchdown. Hopkins has three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.