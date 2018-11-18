Texans are rolling, up 10-0 after first quarter

Posted by Charean Williams on November 18, 2018, 1:42 PM EST
The Texans have had no problem moving the ball against Washington, going 68 yards on their first drive and 69 on their second.

They stalled at the Washington 5 on their first possession, settling for a 23-yard field goal from Ka'imi Fairbairn.

Houston got into the end zone on its second possession.

Deshaun Watson found DeAndre Hopkins — it’s probably a good idea to cover him on every play — for an easy 16-yard score.

The Texans lead 10-0 after one quarter.

Watson is 7-of-8 for 98 yards and a touchdown. Hopkins has three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.