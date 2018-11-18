Thomas Morstead has a busy day with two punts

Getty Images

Saints running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara were doing a joint video interview when they pulled punter Thomas Morstead into it.

“This is the best punter in the league,” Kamara said, via Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune.

“And he don’t even punt,” Ingram chimed in.

Morstead punted twice Sunday against the Eagles. He had no punts last week and only two the previous week.

In the past seven games, Morstead has punted 10 times. He did not punt in games against Washington and Cincinnati this season. That means Morstead’s only appearances in those games were to hold for kicker Wil Lutz.

Morstead occasionally kicks off, including once Sunday.

Morstead, the highest-paid punter in the league at $3.9 million per season, has only 21 punts this season.

He has become the subject of memes and jokes on social media. He and the Saints even got into the act, posting a picture of Morstead pretending to sleep in his locker after his no-punt game against the Bengals a week ago.

“We’re keeping that leg on ice for when we need it,” Ingram said.