Titans DC Dean Pees taken to hospital during Sunday’s game

Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees has left Sunday’s game against the Colts to receive medical attention.

The team announced in the second quarter of their game that Pees has been taken to a hospital after experiencing an undisclosed medical condition.

“Titans Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees was experiencing a medical issue during the game,” the statement read. “He was tended to by medical personnel and was transported to a local hospital for further observation.”

We’ll keep eyes out for further updates about Pees’ condition and send best wishes for a speedy recovery from whatever caused him to leave the game.