Tyreek Hill received warning letter for camera celebration

The NFL didn’t fine Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill for commandeering a camera during last Sunday’s win over the Cardinals. But they did send him a strongly-worded letter.

Per a league source, Hill received a warning that similar celebrations incorporating a prop (other than the football) will result in a fine.

A week after Saints receiver Michael Thomas was fined $30,000 for celebrating with a cell phone that had been planted until the goal post padding, Hill got a pass because, as the source explained it, the Thomas violation was deemed to be more egregious, given that he hid the phone and then actually used the phone in the bench area.

It was clear even before the warning letter that Hill wouldn’t reprise the celebration; after coach Andy Reid gave Hill an earful for drawing a 15-yard penalty, Hill decided there would not be another infraction in the future.