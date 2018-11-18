Vance Joseph on not challenging 2-point try: Get the call right; don’t always put it on us

Getty Images

The Broncos failed to convert a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter of a tight game. They failed to convert only because they failed to challenge the play.

Replays clearly showed Broncos quarterback Case Keenum reaching the ball across the goal line before any body part touched the ground as he dove into the end zone.

Because it wasn’t a scoring play, it was not a booth review. That left it up to Broncos coach Vance Joseph to challenge it.

Joseph reached for his red challenge flag but decided against throwing it.

Joseph said after the game that coaches in the booth told him they didn’t see a clear replay.

“And if we don’t have the replay, what are they going to see?” Joseph said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.

CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL referee, said during the broadcast he expected the league would have reversed the on-field ruling if the Broncos had challenged.

Instead of leading 22-19 with 12:17 remaining, the Broncos led only 20-19. The Chargers kicked a field goal with 6:47 left to regain the lead. Denver eventually won on a last-play field goal, but the bad advice Joseph got from upstairs could have cost the Broncos dearly.

Joseph, though, put it back on officials.

“Get the call right. How about that? Don’t always put it on us,” Joseph said, via 104.3 The Fan.