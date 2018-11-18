Von Miller’s interception gets Broncos back in game

Getty Images

The Chargers held a comfortable 12-point lead until Von Miller intercepted Philip Rivers.

The Broncos linebacker sniffed out the receiver screen intended for Travis Benjamin and returned it 42 yards to the Los Angeles 18 before Benjamin ran him down.

The Broncos scored three plays later on a Royce Freeman 3-yard run to cut their deficit to 19-14.

It marks Rivers’ first game with two interceptions this season. Chris Harris had a pick in the first half.

He is 22-of-35 for 315 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Miller has had a day with a sack, an interception, a tackle and a defensed pass.