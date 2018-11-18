Washington activates Byron Marshall, cuts Brian Quick

Getty Images

Washington activated running back Byron Marshall from injured reserve. The team waived receiver Brian Quick in a corresponding move.

Washington placed Marshall on injured reserve the week of the season opener with an ankle injury. He returned to practice Oct. 31 as Washington used one of its two short-term injured reserve designations on him.

He had nine carries for 32 yards, six receptions for 36 yards and 89 kick return yards last season for Washington.

Quick, 29, played six games after Washington re-signed him Sept. 11. He was among the team’s final cuts out of the preseason.

Quick made three catches for 18 yards this season.