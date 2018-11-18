Week 11 early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.
Cowboys at Falcons
Cowboys: QB Mike White, WR Tavon Austin, LB Sean Lee, DL Daniel Ross, DL David Irving, DL Taco Charlton, DL Antwaun Woods
Falcons: K Giorgio Tavecchio, FB Ricky Ortiz, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, S Keith Tandy, LB Deion Jones, DE Steven Means, T Matt Gono
Panthers at Lions
Panthers: WR Torey Smith, G Brendan Mahon, RB Kenjon Barner, G Amini Silatolu, DE Efe Obada, RB Travaris Cadet, LB Andre Smith
Lions: WR Marvin Jones, DT A’Shawn Robinson, TE Michael Roberts, WR Brandon Powell, DE Eric Lee, T Andrew Donnal, LB Kelvin Sheppard
Titans at Colts
Titans: RB David Fluellen, OL Aaron Stinnie, WR Taywan Taylor, OL Tyler Marz, DL Matt Dickerson, CB Kenneth Durden, LB Will Compton
Colts: TE Ryan Hewitt, S Malik Hooker, CB D.J. Killings, TE Erik Swoope, CB Nate Hairston, T Denzelle Good, DT Hassan Ridgeway
Buccaneers at Giants
Buccaneers: G Alex Cappa, DE Vinny Curry, LB Lavonte David, S Justin Evans, QB Ryan Griffin, RB Ronald Jones, CB M.J. Stewart
Giants: QB Kyle Lauletta, DB Tony Lippett, S Kamrin Moore, DT R.J. McIntosh, C Evan Brown, WR Jawill Davis, DT John Jenkins
Texans at Washington
Texans: WR Vyncint Smith, CB Aaron Colvin, CB Deante Burton, LB Zach Cunningham, LB Duke Ejiofor, DE Carlos Watkins, DE Joel Heath
Washington: CB Quinton Dunbar, RB Chris Thompson, RB Samaje Perine, T Trent Williams, WR Jamison Crowder, LB Pernell McPhee, DT Caleb Brantley
Steelers at Jaguars
Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, WR Justin Hunter, S Marcus Allen, CB Brian Allen, T Zach Banner, T Marcus Gilbert, DE Stephon Tuitt
Jaguars: QB Landry Jones, WR Rashad Greene, RB Dave Williams, CB Quenton Meeks, LB Martrell Spaight, DT Eli Ankou, OL Josh Walker
Bengals at Ravens
Bengals: WR A.J. Green, CB KeiVarae Russell, LB Preston Brown, LB Nick Vigil, OL Cedric Ogbuehi, WR Josh Malone, DL Adolphus Washington
Ravens: QB Joe Flacco, WR Jordan Lasley, LB Tim Williams, C Hroniss Grasu, T James Hurst, TE Maxx Williams, DT Zach Sieler