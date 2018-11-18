Week 11 early inactives

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.

Cowboys at Falcons

Cowboys: QB Mike White, WR Tavon Austin, LB Sean Lee, DL Daniel Ross, DL David Irving, DL Taco Charlton, DL Antwaun Woods

Falcons: K Giorgio Tavecchio, FB Ricky Ortiz, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, S Keith Tandy, LB Deion Jones, DE Steven Means, T Matt Gono

Panthers at Lions

Panthers: WR Torey Smith, G Brendan Mahon, RB Kenjon Barner, G Amini Silatolu, DE Efe Obada, RB Travaris Cadet, LB Andre Smith

Lions: WR Marvin Jones, DT A’Shawn Robinson, TE Michael Roberts, WR Brandon Powell, DE Eric Lee, T Andrew Donnal, LB Kelvin Sheppard

Titans at Colts

Titans: RB David Fluellen, OL Aaron Stinnie, WR Taywan Taylor, OL Tyler Marz, DL Matt Dickerson, CB Kenneth Durden, LB Will Compton

Colts: TE Ryan Hewitt, S Malik Hooker, CB D.J. Killings, TE Erik Swoope, CB Nate Hairston, T Denzelle Good, DT Hassan Ridgeway

Buccaneers at Giants

Buccaneers: G Alex Cappa, DE Vinny Curry, LB Lavonte David, S Justin Evans, QB Ryan Griffin, RB Ronald Jones, CB M.J. Stewart

Giants: QB Kyle Lauletta, DB Tony Lippett, S Kamrin Moore, DT R.J. McIntosh, C Evan Brown, WR Jawill Davis, DT John Jenkins

Texans at Washington

Texans: WR Vyncint Smith, CB Aaron Colvin, CB Deante Burton, LB Zach Cunningham, LB Duke Ejiofor, DE Carlos Watkins, DE Joel Heath

Washington: CB Quinton Dunbar, RB Chris Thompson, RB Samaje Perine, T Trent Williams, WR Jamison Crowder, LB Pernell McPhee, DT Caleb Brantley

Steelers at Jaguars

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, WR Justin Hunter, S Marcus Allen, CB Brian Allen, T Zach Banner, T Marcus Gilbert, DE Stephon Tuitt

Jaguars: QB Landry Jones, WR Rashad Greene, RB Dave Williams, CB Quenton Meeks, LB Martrell Spaight, DT Eli Ankou, OL Josh Walker

Bengals at Ravens

Bengals: WR A.J. Green, CB KeiVarae Russell, LB Preston Brown, LB Nick Vigil, OL Cedric Ogbuehi, WR Josh Malone, DL Adolphus Washington

Ravens: QB Joe Flacco, WR Jordan Lasley, LB Tim Williams, C Hroniss Grasu, T James Hurst, TE Maxx Williams, DT Zach Sieler