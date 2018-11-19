Alex Smith’s compound fracture will require 6-8 month recovery

AP

Alex Smith‘s lower leg injury was a compound fracture, meaning the bone broke through the skin, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Washington quarterback underwent surgery Sunday night, and trauma surgeons discovered a spiral fracture, defined as a long bone broken by a rotational force.

Washington coach Jay Gruden said Monday that surgery went well, and the team expects a full recovery.

Gruden said Smith faces a 6-8 month rehab.

Washington officially placed Smith on injured reserve Monday and signed Mark Sanchez to take his roster spot. Colt McCoy will start Thanksgiving Day in a first-place NFC East showdown against the Cowboys.

Smith, 34, finished his first season in Washington with a 6-4 record, a 62.5 completion percentage, 2,180 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.