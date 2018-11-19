Back-to-back 200-yard rushing games were the turning point for the Colts

Getty Images

On most Sunday afternoons, we target a couple of players or coaches from the 1:00 p.m. ET games, with the goal of having conversations that can lead to an interesting nugget or two for Football Night in America and/or a longer item here.

This past Sunday, Colts coach Frank Reich gave us a call after Indy’s 38-10 win over the Titans, and Reich shed plenty of light on the team’s ability to follow a 1-5 start with four straight wins.

Reich said the turning point for the Colts came after the team registered more than 200 yards rushing in consecutive games against the Bills and Raiders, the first two wins of the four-game winning streak. Reich said that experience convinced the players that they could physically compete with anyone.

Indeed they have, thrusting themselves into the wild-card chase in the AFC, along with a still-viable shot at winning the AFC South. Throughout the struggles, Reich said the coaching staff constantly reminded players not to panic over short-term results, like so many fans and media do when losses pile up.

At .500 through 10 games, that’s quite an accomplishment for a man who emerged as the favorite for the job only after his prior team won the Super Bowl, and after Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels unexpectedly reneged on a verbal commitment to succeed Chuck Pagano. Reich praised the locker room for instantly accepting his message from the outset of the offseason program.

“I felt like there was buy in from day one,” Reich said. “There was no wavering. I never felt anything other than buy in from the players.”

He said that the players have embraced the notion that it’s “all about the process,” and that in Reich’s coaching and playing experience every great team has had the same “maturity, focus, and vision” needed for adopting a long-term view of success. Reich said he cited the example to his players of the Chinese Bamboo Tree, which quietly grows deep roots for four years and then suddenly sprouts 90 feet in the fifth.

The Colts are sprouting faster than a Chinese Bamboo Tree, thanks in large part to the ability of quarterback Andrew Luck to remain healthy. That’s the product of the offensive line blocking well, and Luck being smart about minimizing the hits he takes. The end result? No sacks for five straight games.

“I cannot overestimate how well he is playing,” Reich said of Luck, explaining that the seventh-year quarterback has a “complete mastery of protection calls.”

The Colts, who have dealt with plenty of challenges this year, will soon have a new set, based on enhanced expectations. That’s definitely better than the alternative, and the Colts are better than they’ve been since their last playoff appearance, four years ago.