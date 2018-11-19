Bengals declare progress after giving up just 403 yards in loss

Getty Images

The Bengals are still on pace to break the league’s all-time record for yards allowed in a season.

But they didn’t give up 500 for a change, so that has to be progress, right?

According to Fletcher Page of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Bengals were oddly encouraged after giving up only (?) 403 yards in yesterday’s 24-21 loss to the Ravens.

“This was a great step in the right direction, we just didn’t get the result that we want,” Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap said. “There’s some positives. It’s clear and evident that we looked like a different defense out there.”

The Bengals fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin last week, after giving up at least 500 yards in three straight games (another record). And they’re still on pace to break the 2012 Saints’ record of 7,042 yards in a season (440.1 per game).

Through 10 games, the Bengals have now allowed 4,494 yards (449.4 per game).

And this outburst of optimism came after allowing 265 yards on the ground to a team starting a rookie quarterback (Lamar Jackson), which decided to run on 54 of their 75 snaps.

Lewis resumed play-calling duties for the defense, for the first time since 2004. He admitted some communications issues, but was generally upbeat as well.

“I thought they learned something about themselves,” Lewis said. “We had opportunities today and we didn’t take full advantage of them. We’ve got to keep doing that. We’ve got to take full advantage, but we learned.

“Just got to keep fighting and playing. Game’s not over till the game’s over, so let’s make plays. We know we can do that and we’ve got guys that can do that. We’ll get some guys back and healthy to make us better and that will lift us up.”

Honestly, that’s the only direction they can go.