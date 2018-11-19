Bettors embrace the Chiefs for Monday night

Getty Images

The Game of the Year has lost some of its luster, given that the Saints have leapfrogged both the Rams and Chiefs in the race for the best team in the league. But Monday’s night relocated-from-Mexico game will still be one of the best non-playoff games of the year, and the betting public has plenty of faith in the road team.

Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, the Chiefs are considered a “square dog” in the game, a label that apparently is applied to underdogs that become a magnet for gambling money.

The spread ranges from three to 3.5 points depending on the sportsbook, with the Rams being favored to win. A $90,000 bet already has been placed on the Chiefs at the MGM book.

The over/under for the game, which at 64 was the highest in more than 30 years, has moved down to 63, thanks to wiseguy money on the under outweighing the public bets on the over.