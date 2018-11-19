Cardinals cut Matt McCrane

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they have cut kicker Matt McCrane.

Arizona needed McCrane on Sunday with Phil Dawson nursing a right hip injury. McCrane made all three of his extra point attempts against the Raiders.

The Cardinals signed him Saturday when it became obvious Dawson wouldn’t play.

McCrane kicked in three games for the Raiders this season, making 5 of 9 field goals and all five extra points.

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Kansas State, signing with the Cardinals in May.

The Cardinals added McCrane to the practice squad Oct. 26 when Dawson’s right hip first flared up, but Dawson ended up kicking against the 49ers.