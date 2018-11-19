Cardinals cutting Jamar Taylor

Getty Images

The Cardinals are cutting veteran cornerback Jamar Taylor, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Taylor got beat badly on a double move by Jared Cook for the Raiders’ first touchdown Sunday.

Cornerback David Amerson, whom the Cardinals signed last week and then cut Saturday, likely replaces Taylor on the roster, John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM reports.

Arizona acquired Taylor in a trade with the Browns during the offseason.

He played in 10 games, with three starts, this season and made 17 tackles and a pass breakup.