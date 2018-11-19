Chiefs get a quick touchdown to cut deficit to 13-7

Getty Images

The Chiefs found an answer. In a hurry.

After falling behind 13-0, Kansas City didn’t waste any time getting seven points back. Only 2:10 after the Rams scored their second touchdown, the Chiefs scored their first.

They needed only four plays to go 75 yards.

Kareem Hunt had a 27-yard run, and Patrick Mahomes threw passes of 20 and 25 yards to Tyreek Hill with the latter going for a touchdown.

Mahomes is 5-of-6 for 63 yards and a touchdown.

The only bad news for the Chiefs is their defense is headed back onto the field after spending most of the first quarter on the field.