Chiefs promote WR Gehrig Dieter with Sammy Watkins questionable for Monday night

Getty Images

The Chiefs will close out Week 11 by taking on the Rams in a matchup of 9-1 teams in Los Angeles on Monday night and they made a change to their roster heading into the game.

They promoted wide receiver Gehrig Dieter from the practice squad on Sunday. Defensive back Josh Shaw was placed on waivers Saturday to open up a roster spot.

Dieter’s promotion came a day after the Chiefs listed Sammy Watkins as questionable with the foot injury that kept him from playing against the Cardinals last week. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said early in the week that he expected Watkins to play, but the veteran missed two days of practice last week.

Dieter played at Bowling Green and Alabama in college and went undrafted in 2017. He spent the year on Kansas City’s practice squad and has never played in a regular season game.