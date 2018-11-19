Chiefs, Rams are tied 23-23 at halftime

Getty Images

The regular-season game of the year so far has lived up to its billing.

In a wildly entertaining first half, the momentum traded sidelines several times. The Rams had a 13-0 lead in the first quarter, and the Chiefs led 17-16 midway through the second.

They exchanged touchdowns in the final two minutes and ended up where they started. Dead even.

Harrison Butker missed an extra point with 13 seconds remaining in the half after Greg Zuerlein missed a PAT following the Rams’ first touchdown. It left the Rams and Chiefs knotted at 23-23.

The teams have combined for 462 yards, with Patrick Mahomes completing 17 of 20 passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns and Jared Goff going 14-of-21 for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill already has topped 100 yards, with six catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Both defenses contributed a big sack-fumble that led to a touchdown.

Chiefs defensive end Allen Bailey sacked Goff, with Dee Ford forcing the fumble before Goff hit the ground. Bailey recovered at the Los Angeles 21, setting up a 21-yard pass from Mahomes to Kareem Hunt on the next play, giving the Chiefs their only lead at 17-16.

The Rams took the lead back when Aaron Donald had a strip sack of Mahomes, and Samson Ebukam had an 11-yard scoop and score.

Kansas City tied the game with a two-minute drive that saw Mahomes hit Chris Conley for an 8-yard score. The Chiefs needed only seven plays to go 69 yards. But Butker’s extra point was wide left.

The Chiefs have overcome 10 penalties for 95 yards. They had another overturned when Andy Reid challenged that a Goff pass was tipped, negating a pass interference penalty that would have given the Rams a first-and-goal. Los Angeles settled for a field goal instead.

As Reid angrily argued with officials, Goff approached the Chiefs sideline. Reid appeared to tell Goff to return to the huddle.

The all-star officiating crew appeared to miss a shot Ndamukong Suh took at Mahomes’ head as the quarterback slid.