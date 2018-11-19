Colts think Ryan Kelly could miss time with knee injury

Getty Images

The Colts had plenty to smile about during Sunday’s 38-10 win over the Titans, but one of the few frowns came when center Ryan Kelly went down with a knee injury.

Kelly went for an examination on the sideline before heading to the locker room and sitting out the rest of the game.

On Monday, Colts head coach Frank Reich said, via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, that Kelly “could miss a little time” as a result of the injury. Reich added that the team would have a better idea of Kelly’s outlook later this week.

Evan Boehm took over for Kelly on Sunday and helped the team avoid giving up a sack for the fifth straight game. It doesn’t feel like a coincidence that the Colts have won four of those games to push themselves into position to make a run at a playoff spot over the next six weeks.