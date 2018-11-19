Corey Liuget out for season

Getty Images

The Chargers lost for the first time since Week Three when Brandon McManus‘ field goal lifted the Broncos to a win on Sunday afternoon and they also lost a member of their defense for the rest of the year.

Defensive lineman Corey Liuget had to be carted to the locker room after leaving the game with an injury. Head coach Anthony Lynn announced after the game that Liuget’s injury, which is reportedly a torn quad tendon, will keep him from playing again this season.

Liuget missed the first four games of the season while serving a suspension. He had 14 tackles and 1.5 sacks in six appearances since that ban came to an end.

It’s the second key defender to go down in as many weeks. Linebacker Denzel Perryman was lost for the season in Week 10.