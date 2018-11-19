Doug Pederson: Wentz trying to do too much

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz admitted that Sunday’s blowout loss to the Saints was “definitely frustrating,” and his three interceptions had plenty of other people asking questions.

For Eagles coach Doug Pederson, the answer may be that too much has been asked of Wentz.

During an interview this morning on WIP, Pederson said Wentz’s early success created the kind of confidence that makes him want to do more than he should.

“I think there comes a time with a quarterback, especially when things go a little sideways, that players begin to try to do things a little uncharacteristic of what they’ve done in the past,” Pederson said. “And so, there may be some of that, but there’s so much confidence in him. We give him so much information, the way he handles and manages the game, that he does such a great job. With the quarterback position, because you’re touching the ball every single snap, you want to make a play and you just have to guard against that. It’s about making the plays that come to you, not necessarily chasing after plays.

“I love his aggressiveness. He is and will continue to be a great quarterback for us and we’re excited about this week.”

Wentz has played solidly this season, and had registered five straight games with a passer rating over 100.0, so it’s easy to chalk up the game as an aberration.

But as Wentz noted, they have string of NFC East games coming up, and in a bad division, they’re still not out of it at 4-6, no matter how bad it looked Sunday.