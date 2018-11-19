Drew Brees: I feel really good right now

Getty Images

The Saints won their ninth straight game on Sunday and they did it in convincing fashion.

The Eagles were in town and wound up losing 48-7, which is the biggest loss that any defending Super Bowl champ has ever experienced. There were plenty of stars for the Saints in the win, but the top of the list remains the space for quarterback Drew Brees.

Brees was 22-of-30 for 363 yards and four touchdowns on Sunday to continue his brilliant season and Hall of Fame career in fine fashion. After the game, Brees said the Saints have a “high standard” for themselves and that he feels like he’s doing his part to reach it.

“I feel really good right now,” Brees said, via ESPN.com. “I love my team. I love coming to work every day with these guys. I want to play my heart out for these guys. I care about them. I certainly don’t want to let them down. I want to be as consistent as I can for them, give them confidence, put them in positions to succeed, and that’s my job. So I’m just doing my job.”

Brees is doing his job as well or better than anyone else in the league right now and that’s reflected in the team’s 9-1 record. He’ll try to extend the run against the Falcons on Thanksgiving night and it’s hard to imagine anyone betting against that happening.