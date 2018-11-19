Eric Ebron: Andrew Luck has lost some speed since college

Getty Images

Just about everything went right for the Colts in Sunday’s 38-10 win over the Titans, but there was one notable exception to that rule.

Head coach Frank Reich reached into his bag of tricks to have tight end Eric Ebron throw a pass to quarterback Andrew Luck on a third down near the end zone. The play, which Reich dubbed the “Ebron Special”, resulted in an incompletion when Luck’s dive for the ball fell short.

After the game, Ebron noted that he saw Luck catch a pass while at Stanford and joked that that quarterback doesn’t have the same wheels he did in his younger days.

“You know, I went back and looked at a Stanford clip of him doing that,” Ebron said, via the Indianapolis Star. “But, you know, that was a couple years ago. Maybe I should have thought about that. He might have been a little slower this time.”

Ebron went on to admit overthrowing Luck and said he wishes he “could have had it back because my celebration would have been crazy.” With at least six more games on the schedule and a coach who doesn’t mind taking a chance or two, Ebron might get another chance to break out that celebration.