Frank Reich: Out of hole, but “We got a long way to go”

Other than the Saints, there might not be a hotter offensive team in the league right now than the Colts.

Yes, the Colts.

They’ve won four straight, averaging 36.5 points per game and beating teams by an average margin of 19.3 points per game. The fact they’re “just” 5-5 right now might seem like faint praise, but considering where they’ve been, it may be a miracle.

“I told them we’ve climbed out of the deep hole, but now we’ve got a mountain to climb,” Colts coach Frank Reich told Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America. “We got a long way to go.”

Part of that is quarterback Andrew Luck, but a big part of it is all the parts around him.

The Colts haven’t allowed a sack in five weeks. They’ve rushed for 200 yards three straight weeks. All of that helps insulate Luck, who is back to playing to his pre-shoulder injury form, and getting to know him has been a joy for Reich.

“He’s got a level of tenacity in every part of his preparation that’s special,” Reich said.

Pummeling the Titans (who had just pummeled the Patriots) was also special, and the Colts are suddenly involved in the five-way tie for the final wild card spot in the AFC.

And from the reconstruction last year and the 1-5 start this year, that may not be the top of the mountain, but they can at least see it from there.