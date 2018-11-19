Geoff Swaim needs surgery for fractured wrist

Getty Images

The Cowboys will play Thursday’s game against Washington without starting tight end Geoff Swaim.

Swaim fractured his wrist on the final drive against the Falcons on Sunday, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Monday. Swaim will need surgery, but the injury is not considered season ending.

Swaim has 26 catches for 242 yards and a touchdown in his first season replacing Jason Witten. He made three catches for 25 yards in the first meeting with Washington.

Swaim did not play in the team’s loss to Tennessee because of a knee injury.

The Cowboys are deep at the position with Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz and Rico Gathers, but the three have combined for only nine catches for 121 yards.