Gus Edwards had Lamar Jackson’s back in a big way, of course

Getty Images

Yes, quarterback Lamar Jackson was amazing yesterday.

But he wasn’t the only Ravens rookie who helped propel them to an impressive win over the Bengals.

Undrafted running back Gus Edwards, who was promoted from the practice squad a month ago, ran 17 times for 115 yards, suffice it to say his career best (he had 64 yards on 15 attempts total entering the game).

“So I’m going to always be prepared,” Edwards said, via Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun. “From day one when I came in here, they told me what it was going to be like on this team. A lot of things played into it, but you’ve always got to be ready. . . .

“It shows me where I’m headed. I’ve got a lot of work to do. I’ve got a lot of getting better to do. I’ll keep doing everything that I was doing even before I got this opportunity.”

He was part of a plan which involved running the ball on 54 of 75 offensive snaps, which was intentional with Jackson making his first start.

“Definitely a good complement, but not the only complement,” coach John Harbaugh said of Edwards. “But to give us that type of a back is very important. He gives us that back that we probably didn’t have earlier in the year. So it gives us the style.”

His contribution also helped set an unlikely milestone.

Edwards and Jackson (27-for-117) became second pair of rookies to rush for 100 yards in the same game since the 1970 merger. The only other pair to do so were Chuck Muncie and Tony Galbreath for the 1976 Saints.

Raise your hands if you anticipated hearing the names Chuck Muncie and Tony Galbreath. Or Gus Edwards for that matter.