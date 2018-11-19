J.D. McKissic returns to practice, designated to return

Getty Images

Seahawks running back J.D. McKissic returned to practice Monday.

The team designated him to return from injured reserve, opening a three-week window when the Seahawks will have to activate him to the 53-player roster of keep him on IR for the remainder of the season.

McKissic fractured a bone on the outside of his foot in the preseason, and with the Jones fracture requiring 4-6 weeks to heal, the Seahawks placed him on injured reserve Sept. 3.

McKissic, 25, became the team’s third-down back last season after C.J. Prosise got hurt. He finished with 453 combined yards, with his 30-yard touchdown run in Week Four the team’s only rushing touchdown by a running back last season.

The Seahawks rank first in the league in rushing offense.