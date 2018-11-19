Jaguars cut Landry Jones, sign Corey Robinson

Getty Images

The Jaguars decided to stick with starting quarterback Blake Bortles. They decided not to stick with third-string quarterback Landry Jones.

The team cut Jones on Monday, leaving Bortles and Cody Kessler as the only quarterbacks on the roster.

Jacksonville signed Jones on Oct. 31 as insurance after Bortles injured his left shoulder in London.

Jones spent the previous five seasons with the Steelers. He completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,310 yards with eight touchdowns with seven interceptions.

The Jaguars signed fourth-year offensive lineman Corey Robinson to take Jones’ roster spot.

Robinson has appeared in 24 career games with eight starts after originally entering the league as a seventh-round choice of the Lions in 2015. He spent three seasons in Detroit and was traded to Carolina on Sept. 1.

Robinson appeared in one game for Carolina before the Panthers waived him Sept. 25.