Jakeem Grant having season-ending surgery

The initial reports after Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant‘s recent injury was that he didn’t tear his Achilles.

But he’s not returning this season, regardless.

According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Grant is undergoing “season-ending lower leg surgery” today.

The hope is that Grant would be ready for spring workouts next year, but by having the procedure now, he is expected to be ready for the start of the 2019 season.

The former sixth-rounder was showing progress, and had 21 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns this year.