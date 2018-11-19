Jalen Ramsey: I’ve been “battling” my emotions

Getty Images

A report on Sunday morning indicated that the Jaguars could trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the offseason and the Jaguars responded with a statement saying they have “zero intention” of making a move involving one of their defensive stars.

Ramsey said that head coach Doug Marrone also spoke to him and that it was cool to see the team “showing their support.” After that back and forth, Ramsey had two interceptions as the Jaguars built a 16-0 lead over the Steelers, but that lead evaporated in the final minutes and the Jaguars wound up losing their sixth straight game.

All of that came after a week that started with a cryptic tweet and moved on to Ramsey stating his hope to remain in Jacksonville for his entire career, so it’s no great surprise that emotions were running high for the cornerback.

“I’ve been pretty pissed off, I’m not going to lie to you,” Ramsey said, via Jacksonville.com. “I have. I’ve been battling with my emotions, trying to hold them in. But you know I truly believe I don’t have any bad days. I have hard days sometimes.”

The hard days have been coming fast and furious for the Jaguars, but it doesn’t seem like moving on from Ramsey is part of their plan to make things easier.