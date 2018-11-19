Jameis Winston will start this week

Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said at his Monday media session that he’s chosen a starting quarterback for Week 12, but would not share that information because he had not broken the news to the team’s players yet.

It appears that’s changed because the team has now made an announcement. It will be Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick will return to the bench.

The move is not a surprising one. Winston led four touchdown drives after entering Sunday’s game against the Giants in the third quarter.

Winston was summoned from the bench after Fitzpatrick’s third interception of the game, which made for a fitting bookend to Fitzpatrick’s second run as a starter this season. He replaced Winston in Week Eight after Winston threw four interceptions in a loss to the Bengals.

As you can see, all the changes haven’t cut down on the team’s turnovers and it hasn’t done anything to help the team win games. The Bucs are 3-7 and they’ve lost seven of their last eight games, which makes all the quarterback shuffling feel like rearranging the deck chairs on a ship even less seaworthy than the one parked at the Bucs’ stadium.