Jerry Jones: Wouldn’t sell Cowboys for less than $10 billion

Getty Images

The last NFL franchise to sell set a record, with the Panthers fetching around $2.3 billion.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks his team is worth more than four times that amount.

In an interview with Bloomberg, via the Dallas Morning News, Jones said anyone who would try to make him an offer better have a big wallet.

“If I had to sell the team tomorrow I wouldn’t accept anything less than $10 billion,” Jones said. “But, I don’t want to imply that I would take $10 billion for them. The Cowboys are just not for sale. They’re a long-term asset and my immediate family — which has been a part of making them what they are today — they’ll own the Cowboys long after I’m gone. . . .

“I don’t say $10 billion just to say a ridiculous number. I just think you really have to go on what people would pay. I don’t want to say at least $10 billion but I certainly think you can justify a $10 billion value, but economically I’d rather have the Cowboys than the $10 billion.”

Jones bought the Cowboys in 1989 for what was then a record, paying $150 million. Forbes estimates the value of the team at $5 billion, and Jones is said to be worth $6 billion.