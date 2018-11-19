Jimmy Graham to try to play this week

Getty Images

Packers tight end Jimmy Graham suffered a broken thumb last week, but he might not miss any time.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Graham was going to try to play this week, but that defensive lineman Mike Daniels was going to miss “a couple of weeks” with his foot injury.

The Packers are expected to sign some defensive line depth, but the chances of getting Graham back is a boost for a team that’s in a fairly desperate position heading into Sunday night’s game against the Vikings.

Graham will experiment with different splints and braces, but the need for him on the field is profound, as they’re 4-5-1 and still in search of their first road win.