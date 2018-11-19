Josh Allen in line to return to starting lineup

Getty Images

Despite the temptation to keep starting the red-hot Matt Barkley, the Bills are going back to their first round pick.

Via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, Bills coach Sean McDermott said that rookie Josh Allen was in line to start Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, after being out since Oct. 14 with an elbow injury.

McDermott was careful to say they were “still taking it one day at a time.”

Allen’s going to practice fully today, and he was been able to do some limited work before the bye week.

The Bills tried the since-released Nathan Peterman, Derek Anderson and Barkley in his absence.

Anderson remains in the concussion protocol, and won’t practice today.