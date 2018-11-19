Just give the Saints the Super Bowl trophy

Getty Images

During Sunday’s historic splattering of a Super Bowl champion by the Saints, I joked on Twitter that the Eagles should be required to surrender their Lombardi Trophy to New Orleans. Eagles fans either didn’t get the joke, or they didn’t appreciate it.

Regardless, the Eagles have been vanquished in their quest to repeat, and the Saints — with 99 points scored in the last two games — look like the odds-on favorite to win this year’s Lombardi Trophy.

The Football Night in America crew talked about the Saints and various other topics on Sunday night. Do Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy, and Mike Tirico agree? There’s only one way to find out.