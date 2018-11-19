Keenan Allen disparages Broncos, says Chargers “dominated the game”

Getty Images

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen wasn’t feeling in a very gracious mood.

Of course, losing 23-22 to the Broncos on a last-second field goal will dampen the spirits, but Allen wasn’t prepared to give the Broncos very much credit.

“No, I don’t think they played well at all,” Allen said, via Eric Williams of ESPN.com. “We dominated the game. Turnovers, we gave them some points and that’s what happened. They suck.”

Oh.

It was certainly not expected, but the result of the game suggests the Broncos did something right.

But it was a day of trash-talk, apparently, as Broncos cornerback Chris Harris said he and Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers had quite a dialogue all day.

“It was crazy,” Harris said of Rivers. “I guess he got that first third down [of the game] on me, he just started screaming at me, talking so much s— to me.

“I was like, ‘OK, you want to wake up the dog today? OK, you woke up a sleeping giant, now I’ve got to get you’ — and that’s what happened. He came out there talking s— to me, and now I’ve got to make him pay.”

The Broncos did that the best way possible, by picking off Rivers twice, and getting in position to win the game late. Whether they suck or not.